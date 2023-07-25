Open Menu

Blinken, Bilawal Discuss Pakistan’s Economy, Afghanistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 25, 2023 | 12:26 PM

The latest reports say that State Department’s Spokesperson Matthew Miller has confirmed that the call reaffirmed a “productive US-Pakistan partnership”.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 17th, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, focusing on Pakistan's economy and matters related to Afghanistan.

The State Department's spokesperson, Matthew Miller, confirmed that the call reaffirmed a "productive US-Pakistan partnership."

During the conversation, both Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Bilawal addressed the destabilizing impact of Russia's actions in Ukraine. They also emphasized their shared interest in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States' unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan, underscoring that fostering Pakistan's economic success remains a top priority for the US. He expressed support for continued engagement through technical and development initiatives, as well as through strong trade and investment relations.

Blinken welcomed the approval of a program by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) aimed at supporting Pakistan. He encouraged ongoing reforms to promote economic recovery and prosperity in the country.

