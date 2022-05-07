UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discussed With Pakistan Counterpart Afghanistan, Fighting Terrorism - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the efforts to fight terrorism, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Friday.

"The Secretary underscored the resolute US-Pakistan commitment to Afghan stability and combatting terrorism," Price said. "The Secretary and Foreign Minister also highlighted ongoing engagement on trade and investment, climate, energy, health, and education.

"

Price added that the United States looks forward to boosting US-Pakistan cooperation.

On April 9, the Pakistani parliament ousted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence.

Khan said the United States interfered in the internal affairs of Pakistan because he was pursuing an independent foreign policy in the interest of the country. The US State Department has dismissed Khan's statement as untrue.

