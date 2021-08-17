UrduPoint.com

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Pakistani, Indian Counterparts - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently discussed the developing situation in Afghanistan with his counterparts from Pakistan and India in separate phone calls, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi," Price said on Monday. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Qureshi discussed Afghanistan and the developing situation there."

In a separate statement, Price said Blinken also discussed the same matter with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar.

Earlier on Monday, the State Department said Blinken also had consultations with his counterparts from Russia and China about Afghanistan.

On Sunday, the Taliban (banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country, saying he wanted to prevent bloodshed. Many countries present in Afghanistan chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel due to the precarious security situation.

At least seven Afghans have died since Sunday due to the frenzy at the airport, which includes two armed Afghan men who were shot and killed by US Marines.

