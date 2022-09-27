UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Pakistan Foreign Minister Discuss New Flood Aid, Afghanistan - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during bilateral talks discussed newly announced US flood relief assistance as well as the situation in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the meeting.

"He (Blinken) reaffirmed the US commitment to the people of Pakistan, noting the nearly $56.5 million in flood relief and humanitarian assistance provided this year as well as the additional $10 million of food security assistance announced today.

The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed partnering on food security, economic prosperity, regional stability, and Afghanistan," Price said on Monday.

Blinken also expressed sorrow over the devastation and loss of life throughout Pakistan caused by the catastrophic flooding.

Blinken and Zardari earlier in the day addressed a reception to mark the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani diplomatic relations.

Zardari during his remarks said "it is indeed true that diplomacy is back" at both the State Department and Pakistan's foreign ministry.

