Blinken, Pakistani Counterpart Discuss Cooperation on Afghan Peace Process - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi discussed the prospects of the two countries cooperating to support the peace process in Afghanistan, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and underscored the shared desire for a stable and sustainable bilateral relationship," Price said in a statement. "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the importance of continued US-Pakistan cooperation on the Afghanistan peace process following the visit to the United States by Afghan President Ghani and Chairman Abdullah."

The Biden administration has been calling on Afghanistan's neighboring countries to play a bigger role in ensuring the stability of the war-torn country.

US forces are expected to complete the withdrawal process by August 31.

Violence in Afghanistan has increased as Taliban forces fight to gain control of territory as US and NATO forces pull out.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby confirmed this week that the Taliban have taken over dozens of district and provincial centers and are expected to threaten other provincial centers.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said he does not believe it is inevitable that the Afghan government will fall to the Taliban after the US leaves Afghanistan. The US president said he trusts Afghan security forces have the capacity to prevent a civil war, adding that the Afghan people must control their own fate.