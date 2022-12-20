Blinken, Pakistani Foreign Minister Discuss Floods, Climate Change - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent floods in Pakistan and climate change issues with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed recent floods in Pakistan and climate change issues with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary expressed his continued support for the people of Pakistan as they recover from the recent devastating floods," Price said in a readout.

Blinken and Zardari shared their mutual hope for a productive International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan in January and discussed the need for close coordination, he added.

Blinken also offered condolences for lives lost in recent terrorist attacks and highlighted Washington's support for Pakistan in fighting against terrorism, Price added.