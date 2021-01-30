UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, Qureshi Discuss How To Hold US Reporter's Killers Accountable - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 12:50 AM

Blinken, Qureshi Discuss How to Hold US Reporter's Killers Accountable - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Pakistani counterpart discussed ways to ensure those responsible for the murder of American reporter Daniel Pearl are held accountable, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Supreme Court acquitted and ordered the release of the man accused of beheading Pearl.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister [Shah Mahmood] Qureshi discussed how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible for the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl," Price said in a statement after the phone call.

The White House, after the ruling, expressed outrage over the court's decision and called on Islamabad to consider having the Sheikh tried in the US for murder.

Pearl, who was the Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau chief, was abducted and beheaded by Islamist militants in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi in 2002. Last year, Sheikh, who was originally convicted and sentenced to death, had his sentence reduced to seven years in jail after murder charges were dropped. Pakistan's government opposed the acquittal.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Murder Terrorist Islamabad Militants Supreme Court Kidnapping Jail White House Man Price Government Asia Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

56 minutes ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

2 hours ago

Bulgarian fraudsters use fake Stallone passport as ..

23 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan hails CM Buzdar for brin ..

23 minutes ago

Black Lives Matter wins Swedish rights prize

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.