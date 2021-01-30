(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Pakistani counterpart discussed ways to ensure those responsible for the murder of American reporter Daniel Pearl are held accountable, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

On Thursday, the Pakistan Supreme Court acquitted and ordered the release of the man accused of beheading Pearl.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister [Shah Mahmood] Qureshi discussed how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible for the kidnapping and murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl," Price said in a statement after the phone call.

The White House, after the ruling, expressed outrage over the court's decision and called on Islamabad to consider having the Sheikh tried in the US for murder.

Pearl, who was the Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau chief, was abducted and beheaded by Islamist militants in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi in 2002. Last year, Sheikh, who was originally convicted and sentenced to death, had his sentence reduced to seven years in jail after murder charges were dropped. Pakistan's government opposed the acquittal.