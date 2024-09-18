BLLF Pakistan holds seminar at Lahore Press Club, passes resolutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Bonded Labour Liberation Front (BLLF) Pakistan held a seminar in which various resolutions were passed, at the Press Club Lahore on Wednesday.

The seminar was presided over by Muhammad Tehseen, Director South Asia Partnership (SAP), whereas Sumbal Malik Hussain MPA, Syeda Ghulam Fatima General Secretary BLLF, Mahar Safdar Ali, Naveed Qureshi Director IRI Labour & Human Resource Department, Jahan Ara Watoo Vice Chairperson Social Protection Authority, Ameer Ali, Aapa Deep Sahiba, were amongst prominent speakers.

The seminar was largely attended by the brick kiln workers, representatives of civil society, media, and trade unionists and people from different walks of life.

Whilst addressing the seminar, Syeda Ghulam Fatima said that having passed 36 years, decision of Supreme Court could not be implemented in true letter and spirit. She informed the audience that 1,000 rupees are paid against making one thousand raw bricks instead of Rs 2,738. That is a major indication of forced labour system and shows magnitude of influence and severe nature of forced labour system. She emphasised on the importance of the government to enforce national laws promptly. The provincial governments must take immediate steps to ensure that Vigilance Committees mandated under the law are functioning effectively, she added. She demanded the provincial governments should also consider establishing a specialised police force authorised to implement the laws in place. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for holding workers in bonded labour and for physically or sexually abusing them. Most importantly, the government should consider increasing the penalties for those engaged in the bonded labour system and making the offence non-bailable under certain circumstances, such as those involving repeat offenders, multiple victims or prima facie evidence of violence.

Furthermore, legislation in force on industrial relations must be amended to ensure that all workers enjoy freely and effectively the right to join an independent trade union, to bargain collectively and to strike.

Addressing to the audience, Muhammad Shahid, Secretary Minimum Wage Board Punjab, said that welfare & wellbeing of brick kiln labour and eradication of forced labour system is the preference of the government. He informed the audience about different initiatives of government of Punjab to eradicate forced labour system that includes payment of wages through banks and bringing the agriculture workers into ambit of labour code.

Mahar Safdar Ali, Programme Manager of LLF, urged the government to provide social protection and introduce micro finance schemes to brick kiln and agriculture workers.

Muhammad Tehseen, Director South Asian Partnership, indicated the growing price gouging; increasing inflation; energy crises are major reasons of increasing child labour and forced labour.

MPA Sunbal Malik Hussain showed solidarity with brick kiln workers and assured audience to arise their voice at assembly floor. Further she admired the struggle of Syeda Ghulam Fatima and demanded for women friendly environment for trade unions in brick kiln sector.

At the end of the seminar workers passed following resolutions:

1. The provincial governments must take immediate steps to ensure that Vigilance Committees mandated under the law are functioning effectively; provincial governments should also consider establishing a specialised police force authorised to implement the laws in place.

2. The perpetrators should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law for holding workers in bonded labour and for physically or sexually abusing them.

3. The provincial government must also prosecute the officials who fail to enforce the prohibitions on bonded labour, cooperate with employers to keep workers in servitude and/or take punitive measures against labourers seeking legal redress against employers for holding them in bonded labour.

4. The government should increase the penalties for those engaged in the bonded labour system and making the offence non-bailable under certain circumstances, such as those involving repeat offenders, multiple victims or prima facie evidence of violence.

5. The government should provide social protection; EOBI Benefits to brick kiln workers. Brick kiln workers should be provided soft loan schemes; home loan and small business enterprises trainings to brick kiln workers.

6. Immediate implementation of minimum wage board award and payments to workers should e transferred through Banks.

7. All benefits and rights under Factories Act 1934 should e provided to brick workers.

8. Demand for equal wages for women of all sectors particularly for brick and agriculture women workers.

A rally was staged at the end of the seminar where workers chanted slogans for their rights.