Blochistan Govt Initiates Master Planning Of Quetta, 31 Other Towns

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 07:24 PM

The Balochistan government has initiated the master planning of Quetta city and 31 other district headquarters towns to ensure better civic amenities to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :The Balochistan government has initiated the master planning of Quetta city and 31 other district headquarters towns to ensure better civic amenities to the masses.

It has initiated the project with an estimated cost of Rs500 million, which would help in development of the cities in a much more organized and disciplined manner, said an official of Balochistan government on Thursday.

The Balochistan government has initiated the works to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner, he added.

He said the government has also established recreational parks in Quetta, Zhob, Kharan and Panjgur towns to provide quality entertainment facility to the public, which would also increase the beautification of the areas.

He said it has also given the approval to set up Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB), for management of traffic in Quetta and other major towns of the province.

He said the government has also approved Balochistan Housing and Town Planning Authority (BHA) Act 2020, enactment through provincial assembly.

He said the bill has been also finalized for establishment of commission for regularization of irregular housing schemes in the province.

