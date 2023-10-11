Open Menu

Blochistan Govt To Strengthen Local Bodies

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Blochistan govt to strengthen local bodies

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan.

Chairing the Local Council Grant Committee meeting here, Ali Mardan said the caretaker provincial government will provide all possible support to the local bodies within its jurisdiction.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion on issues related to the Local Council Finance Commission was held.

The meeting was briefed that a total of 11,000 local body representatives had been elected in the local body election in the province.

Around 907 local bodies are functional in Balochistan and local government elections to be held in Quetta, it added.

The meeting was also briefed on issues related to LCGC, the distribution of funds and the proposed distribution formula.

The Municipal Corporation Quetta has the capacity to dispose of half of the total waste collected in the city.

Chief Minister directed that a special drive should be initiated to remove waste and garbage from all four zones of the Quetta.

He said that the required funds for the special campaign have been released to improve the municipal services and ensure a clean environment for the local people.

Ali Mardan ordered that the performance and implementation report should be presented in the next review meeting.

He added that the role of local bodies is vital in resolving the basic problems of the people.

Related Topics

Election Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Mardan All From Government

Recent Stories

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promot ..

SCAD delegation visits Statistics Canada to promote cooperation, takes part in I ..

5 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, perfo ..

Irrigation minister chairs meeting on plans, performance of department

2 minutes ago
 Govt striving to provide equal educational opportu ..

Govt striving to provide equal educational opportunities to females: Mushaal Mul ..

3 minutes ago
 PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

PTA, SECP sign MoU to promote mutual cooperation

44 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosqu ..

President Dr Arif Alvi stresses upon role of mosques in social development, impa ..

3 minutes ago
 Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for ..

Construction of Osiak RCC bridge to happiness for people of Drosh

3 minutes ago
LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 3 ..

LESCO detects 425 power pilfering connections on 34th day of anti-power theft ca ..

3 minutes ago
 40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebra ..

40th anniversary of Chevening scholarships celebrated

46 seconds ago
 Motorway police reunites lost child with family

Motorway police reunites lost child with family

3 minutes ago
 Plantation basic need of our society: DC

Plantation basic need of our society: DC

7 minutes ago
 Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Soc ..

Advisor emphasizes access to mineral mines for Socio-Economic Development

7 minutes ago
 Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child ..

Nilofer pledges to forward agenda of ending child marriage

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan