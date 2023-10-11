Blochistan govt to strengthen local bodies

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Wednesday said that the government was committed to further strengthening the local bodies which will transform the development landscape in Balochistan.

Chairing the Local Council Grant Committee meeting here, Ali Mardan said the caretaker provincial government will provide all possible support to the local bodies within its jurisdiction.

In the meeting, a detailed discussion on issues related to the Local Council Finance Commission was held.

The meeting was briefed that a total of 11,000 local body representatives had been elected in the local body election in the province.

Around 907 local bodies are functional in Balochistan and local government elections to be held in Quetta, it added.

The meeting was also briefed on issues related to LCGC, the distribution of funds and the proposed distribution formula.

The Municipal Corporation Quetta has the capacity to dispose of half of the total waste collected in the city.

Chief Minister directed that a special drive should be initiated to remove waste and garbage from all four zones of the Quetta.

He said that the required funds for the special campaign have been released to improve the municipal services and ensure a clean environment for the local people.

Ali Mardan ordered that the performance and implementation report should be presented in the next review meeting.

He added that the role of local bodies is vital in resolving the basic problems of the people.