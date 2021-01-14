Block allocated for Journalists' Colony in FDA City: DG FDA

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Sohail Khawaja said that the governing body of FDA has allocated a block for establishment of Journalists' Colony in FDA City and this project would be started after approval of the Punjab government

During his visit to Faisalabad Press Club on Thursday, he said that through various administrative and reformative measures FDA has increased its revenue from Rs.6 million to Rs.7 million this year while efforts have accelerated for completion of 20-year master plan for Faisalabad which would be released on March 23, 2021.

Under master plan, 570 Kanals land has been earmarked in FDA City for construction of residences under PM Naya Pakistan Housing Program and this project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.5 billion, he added.