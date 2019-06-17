UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan Murdered In Islamabad

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:20 PM

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

Police superintendent Malik Naeem confirmed the murder and said that the incident took place on Sunday evening.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan has been killed in Islamabad.

Police superintendent Malik Naeem confirmed the murder and said that the incident took place on Sunday evening.

SP Naeem confirmed that the blogger was attacked in G-9/4 sector Islamabad. He died in the attack while his friend Ehtesham was injured.

Somebody had called Bilal to G-9 from Bhara Kahu.

When he reached there, the accused took him to a jungle.

SP Naeem further said that Bilal was stabbed by a dagger while police also heard the sound of firing.

Bilal’s close friends said that Bilal was called from his house and then murdered.

Social media is condemning the brutal murder of the blogger.

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan was a social media activist. He had 48,000 followers on Facebook besides 22,000 followers on Facebook and 16,000 on Twitter.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Murder Attack Islamabad Police Social Media Facebook Twitter Died Bilal Khan Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki finally launches Alto 660cc

13 minutes ago

Here's how Pakistani celebs wished their fathers o ..

33 minutes ago

Estrogen, vitamin D may protect metabolic health a ..

28 minutes ago

How a lethal toxin might help in the opioid crisis

28 minutes ago

Vitamin D supplements may not prevent type 2 diabe ..

28 minutes ago

80% Pakistanis use detergent to wash their formal ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.