Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan murdered in Islamabad

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Police superintendent Malik Naeem confirmed the murder and said that the incident took place on Sunday evening.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th June, 2019) Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan has been killed in Islamabad.

SP Naeem confirmed that the blogger was attacked in G-9/4 sector Islamabad. He died in the attack while his friend Ehtesham was injured.

Somebody had called Bilal to G-9 from Bhara Kahu.

When he reached there, the accused took him to a jungle.

SP Naeem further said that Bilal was stabbed by a dagger while police also heard the sound of firing.

Bilal’s close friends said that Bilal was called from his house and then murdered.

Social media is condemning the brutal murder of the blogger.

Blogger Muhammad Bilal Khan was a social media activist. He had 48,000 followers on Facebook besides 22,000 followers on Facebook and 16,000 on Twitter.