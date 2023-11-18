Blome, Nawaz discuss bilateral issues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) US Ambassador in Pakistan Donald Blome called on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umrah here on Saturday.

Nawaz Sharif emphasized the significance of Pakistan's relations with the United States. He particularly recalled his various interactions with US leaders where both sides had always acknowledged the importance of bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the PML-N Quaid shared his views on the political and economic situation of the country, particularly in the context of his party's preparations for the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence that the people of Pakistan would once again repose their trust in the PML-N to lead the country out of the problems confronting it today.

The two also discussed enduring bilateral ties and cooperation over matters of mutual interest between Pakistan and the US. Both sides acknowledged the importance of steadfast and sturdy partnership between the two countries.

They recognized the importance of exploring avenues to boost cooperation and building on the successful outcomes that underpin the robust US-Pakistan bilateral relationship.

Donald Blome and Nawaz Sharif deliberated over a number of diverse domains, including trade, economy, climate change, security, and regional stability. Regional developments were also discussed.

Nawaz Sharif raised the issue of the plight of innocent Palestinians, who are being mercilessly killed by the indiscriminate Israeli bombardment and imposition of siege around

Gaza. He called for an immediate end to hostilities and urgent provision of humanitarian and medical assistance to the people.

The ambassador shared US priorities with the PML-N leader and thanked him for a frank and cordial exchange of views during the meeting.