LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health is not yet in control as blood started coming out from his gums owing to low level of platelets in his body, the hospital sources said.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif's health so far is not stable because the platelets level fell down which resulted in gems' blood--a stage which is being said may be critical. The doctors injected him blood to improve his platelets but suddenly they reduced. A fresh test of Nawaz Sharif has also been conducted and the report is yet to come.

Earlier in the day, the platelet levels' tests were held two time to know exactly the level his platelets and the doctors said that his condition was improving but it suddenly fell down.

Two days ago, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from the NAB's detention center after a medical emergency. It was Monday late night when his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital. A large nmberr of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB's office during his shifted and they chanted slogans against the government and NAB officials.

A special room was allocated to the former Prime Mininster and high security arrangments were made to control any untoward incident.

The PML-N leaders and workers, for the last two days, are there and criticising the government for detaining him and causing damage to his health. The PML-N leaders said that Nawaz Sharif was intentionally brought late to the hospital. However, the NAB issued a statement and rejected the allegations that it brought Nawaz Sharif late.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif, alarmed the government authorities when he said that platelets level of Nawaz Sharif was quite low and he must be shifted immediately to the hospital for timely treatment.

On Wednesday, the NAB also turned down the request of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif who wanted to see her father at hospital. However, she was sent to jail after her and her cousin Yousaf Abbas's physical extended till Oct 25.