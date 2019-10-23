UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Appears In Nawaz Sharif's Gums After Platelets Level Gets Low

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:10 PM

Blood appears in Nawaz Sharif's gums after platelets level gets low

The doctors say that fresh test has been conducted and report has yet to come.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-23rd Oct, 2019) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health is not yet in control as blood started coming out from his gums owing to low level of platelets in his body, the hospital sources said.

The sources said that Nawaz Sharif's health so far is not stable because the platelets level fell down which resulted in gems' blood--a stage which is being said may be critical. The doctors injected him blood to improve his platelets but suddenly they reduced. A fresh test of Nawaz Sharif has also been conducted and the report is yet to come.

Earlier in the day, the platelet levels' tests were held two time to know exactly the level his platelets and the doctors said that his condition was improving but it suddenly fell down.

Two days ago, Nawaz Sharif was shifted to Services Hospital from the NAB's detention center after a medical emergency. It was Monday late night when his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the hospital. A large nmberr of PML-N workers gathered outside the NAB's office during his shifted and they chanted slogans against the government and NAB officials.

A special room was allocated to the former Prime Mininster and high security arrangments were made to control any untoward incident.

The PML-N leaders and workers, for the last two days, are there and criticising the government for detaining him and causing damage to his health. The PML-N leaders said that Nawaz Sharif was intentionally brought late to the hospital. However, the NAB issued a statement and rejected the allegations that it brought Nawaz Sharif late.

It may be mentioned here that Dr. Adnan, the personal doctor of Nawaz Sharif, alarmed the government authorities when he said that platelets level of Nawaz Sharif was quite low and he must be shifted immediately to the hospital for timely treatment.

On Wednesday, the NAB also turned down the request of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif who wanted to see her father at hospital. However, she was sent to jail after her and her cousin Yousaf Abbas's physical extended till Oct 25.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Doctor May From Government Blood

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance and Abu Dhabi Global Marke ..

9 minutes ago

CarFirst, IHIG join hands for promotion of domesti ..

5 minutes ago

Huawei Deals Sealed at SPIEF With Russian Telecom ..

19 minutes ago

Govt allows JUI-F to hold Azadi March

38 minutes ago

Big firm products top worst plastic litter list: r ..

26 minutes ago

Africa Not Main Source of Migrant Flow to Europe - ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.