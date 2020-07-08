UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Bank Provides 36,165 Bottles To Thalesemia Patients

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Blood bank provides 36,165 bottles to Thalesemia patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Blood Transfusion Center established at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur has provided 36,165 bottles of blood to Thalesemia patients during the period after it was established.

According to a press release issued here, Blood Transfusion Center was established at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (One of the largest civil hospitals of the country) few years back.

"From the date of functioning to onward, the BVH Blood Transfusion Center has provided 36,165 bottles of blood to Thalesemia patients free of cost," the press release added.

It further said that 165,433 blood donors visited BVH Blood Transfusion Center during last few years, adding that out of them, 140,940 persons donated their blood for patients. The BVH Blood Transfusion Center has provided the patients with 164,137 bottles of blood. The center also conducted 705,653 screening tests of diseases including Malaria, Hepatitis and others.

Related Topics

Victoria Bahawalpur From Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Rollick on #GiveMe5WithSpark5 Jingles on TikTok to ..

5 minutes ago

The All New Feature-rich HUAWEI Y6p & Y8p Are Here ..

10 minutes ago

Sindh CM is due before NAB today

18 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 4,918 deaths with 237, 489 cases ..

29 minutes ago

UAE Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’s ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 July 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.