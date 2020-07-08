Blood bank provides 36,165 bottles to Thalesemia patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The Blood Transfusion Center established at Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur has provided 36,165 bottles of blood to Thalesemia patients during the period after it was established.

According to a press release issued here, Blood Transfusion Center was established at Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (One of the largest civil hospitals of the country) few years back.

"From the date of functioning to onward, the BVH Blood Transfusion Center has provided 36,165 bottles of blood to Thalesemia patients free of cost," the press release added.

It further said that 165,433 blood donors visited BVH Blood Transfusion Center during last few years, adding that out of them, 140,940 persons donated their blood for patients. The BVH Blood Transfusion Center has provided the patients with 164,137 bottles of blood. The center also conducted 705,653 screening tests of diseases including Malaria, Hepatitis and others.