Blood camp to be established soon

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A blood camp will be establish here for facilitation of Thalassaemia, kidneys and road accidents victims soon under regional blood centre.

A group of regional blood centres staffers called on DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in this connect here on Thursday.

Manager Blood mobilization, Mohsin Abbas, Blood donor recruitment officer, M Ramazan and others met the DC.

The group informed him that they would conduct eight tests of donar free of charge.

A strategy was devised to set up the camp in the city soon.

Sheerazi ordered to launch an awareness campaign regarding blood donation, said a press release issued here.