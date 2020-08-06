UrduPoint.com
Blood Camp To Be Established Soon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Blood camp to be established soon

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :A blood camp will be establish here for facilitation of Thalassaemia, kidneys and road accidents victims soon under regional blood centre.

A group of regional blood centres staffers called on DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in this connect here on Thursday.

Manager Blood mobilization, Mohsin Abbas, Blood donor recruitment officer, M Ramazan and others met the DC.

The group informed him that they would conduct eight tests of donar free of charge.

A strategy was devised to set up the camp in the city soon.

Sheerazi ordered to launch an awareness campaign regarding blood donation, said a press release issued here.

