Blood Donation And Screening Camp Held At UoS
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Blood Donor Society in collaboration with Hilal E Ahmar Thalassemia Center Sargodha organized a blood donation and screening camp at the University of Sargodha.
The camp was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr.
Qaisar Abbas emphasized the vital role of blood donation, describing it as a beacon of hope and life for those in need, particularly thalassemia patients. He highlighted how the noble act can be life-saving for individuals affected by this genetic blood disorder, which requires regular blood transfusion.
The Vic Chancellor also urged students and staff to actively contribute to the cause, underscoring that each donation is a powerful gesture of humanity. He stressed the importance of raising awareness to inspire more individuals to join in supporting those who rely on the donations.
Recent Stories
After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia
Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets
PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail
PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..
Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC
NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14
Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC
Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog
PM to attend opening session COP-29 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Couple killed in road accident2 minutes ago
-
CBWB takes two child beggars into custody2 minutes ago
-
Pesco issues power shutdown notice2 minutes ago
-
Rescuers honoured3 minutes ago
-
Muqam expresses sorrow over Gilgit incident3 minutes ago
-
Govt to launch operation against drug dealers across Sindh3 minutes ago
-
Smog issue, 20 vehicles impounded13 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over tragic Astore bus accident13 minutes ago
-
954 vehicles challaned for pollution13 minutes ago
-
20 polluting vehicles impounded23 minutes ago
-
Police smash 17 gangs in Oct , over 300 criminals held in Khanewal32 minutes ago
-
Garments factory gutted32 minutes ago