Blood donation and screening camp held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Blood Donor Society in collaboration with Hilal E Ahmar Thalassemia Center Sargodha organized a blood donation and screening camp at the University of Sargodha.

The camp was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr.

Qaisar Abbas emphasized the vital role of blood donation, describing it as a beacon of hope and life for those in need, particularly thalassemia patients. He highlighted how the noble act can be life-saving for individuals affected by this genetic blood disorder, which requires regular blood transfusion.

The Vic Chancellor also urged students and staff to actively contribute to the cause, underscoring that each donation is a powerful gesture of humanity. He stressed the importance of raising awareness to inspire more individuals to join in supporting those who rely on the donations.