Open Menu

Blood Donation And Screening Camp Held At UoS

Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Blood donation and screening camp held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Blood Donor Society in collaboration with Hilal E Ahmar Thalassemia Center Sargodha organized a blood donation and screening camp at the University of Sargodha.

The camp was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr.

Qaisar Abbas emphasized the vital role of blood donation, describing it as a beacon of hope and life for those in need, particularly thalassemia patients. He highlighted how the noble act can be life-saving for individuals affected by this genetic blood disorder, which requires regular blood transfusion.

The Vic Chancellor also urged students and staff to actively contribute to the cause, underscoring that each donation is a powerful gesture of humanity. He stressed the importance of raising awareness to inspire more individuals to join in supporting those who rely on the donations.

Related Topics

Sargodha University Of Sargodha Blood

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

1 hour ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

2 hours ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

2 hours ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

2 hours ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

3 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

3 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

6 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan