Blood Donation Awareness Session Held At Indus Medical College
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 11:58 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Blood do Zindagi Bachao foundation (BDZB) in collaboration with RBC Jamshoro conducted a blood donation awareness session at Indus Medical College Tando Muhammad Khan on 12th February ( Wednesday).
The session aimed to educate and inspire individuals about the significance of voluntary blood donation and its life-saving impact.
Awareness session was led by Rashid Rajput Chairman BDZB and DR. Zubair who provided in-depth insights on the need for regular blood donation and how it save life.
The session was attended by staff members, teachers, professors and students who actively participated in discussion, asked questions and cleared ten doubts regarding blood donation.
