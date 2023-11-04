SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) A blood donation camp for thalassemia patients was organized at the University of Sialkot (USKT) by the Sundas Foundation.

The camp was conducted by the Department of Biotechnology. Students of the university actively participated in the camp, emphasizing the importance of saving lives whenever the opportunity arises, as it is considered an act of saving all of humanity, as stated in the Quran.

Faculty members also joined the students in this noble cause.

The Sundas Foundation team expressed gratitude to Faisal Manzoor (Chairman board of Governors, University of Sialkot) and Muhammad Rehan Younis (Executive Director, University of Sialkot) for their support in organizing this camp.