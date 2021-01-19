UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Donation Camp Arranged At KP Assembly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Blood donation camp arranged at KP assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Tuesday arranged a blood donation camp at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly secretariat to collect blood donations where a large number of assembly staff donated blood.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan visited the camp and appreciated the donors.

Talking to media Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that thalassemia patients are in dire need of blood and everyone who could give blood should donate it.

To a question, he said that PDM was in a state of confusion and they were not considering the fact that governments couldn't be overthrown by protests.

He said NAB was an independent body and it should take action against everyone in accordance with law and equally.

Referring to BRT project, he said the audit report of BRT project has been submitted with the assembly and in case of irregularities and corruption the law would take its course.

Related Topics

Assembly Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Media Blood

Recent Stories

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

16 seconds ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

6 minutes ago

Bilawal says ECP has to answer to the people for d ..

17 minutes ago

NAB moves reference against Sindh CM in fake bank ..

42 minutes ago

ST&IT department converted into E-office, digitali ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.