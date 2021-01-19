Blood donation camp arranged at KP assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Tuesday arranged a blood donation camp at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly secretariat to collect blood donations where a large number of assembly staff donated blood.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan visited the camp and appreciated the donors.

Talking to media Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said that thalassemia patients are in dire need of blood and everyone who could give blood should donate it.

To a question, he said that PDM was in a state of confusion and they were not considering the fact that governments couldn't be overthrown by protests.

He said NAB was an independent body and it should take action against everyone in accordance with law and equally.

Referring to BRT project, he said the audit report of BRT project has been submitted with the assembly and in case of irregularities and corruption the law would take its course.