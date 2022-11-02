UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp Arranged In Leeds College

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Blood donation camp arranged in Leeds College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Hamza Foundation (HF) Welfare Hospital on Wednesday arranged a blood donation camp in Leeds College Faqirabad.

The blood donation camp was attended by large number of students and teachers who donated blood for patients suffering from various blood related disorders.

On the occasion, Chairman of HF informed the volunteers that thalassemia patients needed fresh blood after every fifteen days and added that each and every member of the society should donate blood to save precious lives.

He said that around 1,413 patients were registered with the foundation including thalassemia and haemophilia. He said that foundation was also providing blood to patients admitted in major hospitals of Peshawar.

