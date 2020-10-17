UrduPoint.com
Blood Donation Camp At NH&MP Training College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Blood donation camp at NH&MP Training College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :A blood donation camp was organised at the NH&MP Training College Sheikhupura for Thalassemia child patients, under treatment at Sundas Foundation.

A guard of honour was presented to more than 40 children suffering from thalassemia disease on their arrival at the Training College. About 200 officers of NH&MP donated blood for Sundas Foundation At this occasion, Commandant NH&MP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that there was no other noble deed than saving human lives. The DIG said that the department would continue to share hematological data of its employees in whole Pakistan with Sundas Foundation for the purpose of blood donation on volunteer basis.

Earlier, a road safety seminar was also organised at the NH&MP Training College.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned journalist/ analyst Suhail Warraich said that by donating blood, the Motorway Police officers had knit themselves in a tender bond of pain for humanity. He appreciated of Motorway police for joining hands with Sundas Foundation for the noble cause of service of humanity.

He further added that the donation of blood by honest and courteous police officers will be a big gift for thalassemia patients.

Veteran actor Khalid Abbas Dar said that he had always admired the Motorway Police for its public friendly dealings and service for humanity. He said that he had visited more than 60 countries of the world but he could proudly say that there was no parallel of the Motorway Police.

At the end of the event, certificates were distributed among 30 DSPs over their successful completion of promotional course. All Round First Muhammad Danish was presented Cap of Honour, souvenir and cash reward by Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam.

At the end of the event, souvenirs and gift hampers were presented to Suhail Warraich, Khalid Abbas Dar, management of Sundas Foundation and children suffering from thalassemia disease.

A large number of NHMP officers were also present.

