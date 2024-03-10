Blood Donation Camp At Police Lines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Sialkot police organised a blood donation camp at the Police Lines to donate blood to children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.
The police officers and officials donated blood at the camp.
District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that the blood of every officer and jawan of Sialkot police was available to meet deficiency of blood in children suffering from thalassemia in Sialkot.
DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal said that the Sialkot policemen, besides protecting lives and properties of people, were also saving lives of ailing people, especially children by donating blood for them.
