UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp For Thalassaemia Patients Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients held

In order to save the lives of thalassaemia patients, Sukkur blood hospital on Monday held a blood donation camp in a private factory as part of its campaign of blood donation drive

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :In order to save the lives of thalassaemia patients, Sukkur blood hospital on Monday held a blood donation camp in a private factory as part of its campaign of blood donation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator of the Sukkur hospital, Dr Muhammad Naeem said that it was the moral and religious obligation of every Muslim to contribute in all possible ways to save precious lives of his or her brothers and sisters.

He said,"Donation of blood is one of the most pious and virtuous deeds to alleviate the suffering of those in pain."On the occasion, a number of workers and and officials donated their blood which would be used to save lives of the patients suffering from the fatal disease as well thalassaemia patients.

Related Topics

Sukkur Moral Muslim All From Blood

Recent Stories

Ban on installation LPG gas kits in public vehicle ..

Ban on installation LPG gas kits in public vehicles decides

4 minutes ago
 US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concern ..

US Mission to China Says Ambassador Raised Concerns to Beijing About COVID-19 Me ..

6 minutes ago
 CEC vows to improve electoral rolls system

CEC vows to improve electoral rolls system

6 minutes ago
 Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on law an ..

Prime Minister chairs high-level meeting on law and order situation

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

9 minutes ago
 South Korea Unveils Plan to Land on Moon by 2032 U ..

South Korea Unveils Plan to Land on Moon by 2032 Using Homegrown Spacecraft - Pr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.