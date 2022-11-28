Blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :In order to save the lives of thalassaemia patients, Sukkur blood hospital on Monday held a blood donation camp in a private factory as part of its campaign of blood donation drive.

Speaking on the occasion, Administrator of the Sukkur hospital, Dr Muhammad Naeem said that it was the moral and religious obligation of every Muslim to contribute in all possible ways to save precious lives of his or her brothers and sisters.

He said,"Donation of blood is one of the most pious and virtuous deeds to alleviate the suffering of those in pain."On the occasion, a number of workers and and officials donated their blood which would be used to save lives of the patients suffering from the fatal disease as well thalassaemia patients.