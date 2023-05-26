Blood donation camp for Thalassemia, Cancer & Dialysis patients concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) : May 26 (APP):A blood donation camp to support patients, especially children suffering from thalassemia, and cancer & undergoing dialysis treatment successfully concluded at the State-run University of Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday.

The camp was organized by Lifeline Foundation in the varsity, a student society working under the Directorate of Students Affairs.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from both male and female students, who came forward to support this noble cause. More than 120 blood donations were made by compassionate students, demonstrating their deep commitment to serving those in need.

Moreover, the camp also provided free blood group testing to 700 students, creating awareness about the importance of knowing one's blood group, particularly in emergency situations.

Director of Students Affairs Adnan Arif Butt played a significant role, not only by acknowledging & motivating the students but also by personally donating blood for this noble cause.

His presence and involvement provided immense encouragement to all students involved in this initiative.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) extended his heartfelt gratitude to the students & faculty who participated & contributed to making this event a resounding success.

"The success of this blood donation camp serves as a testament to the University's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who understand the importance of giving back to society," he said.