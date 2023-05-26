UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia, Cancer & Dialysis Patients Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Blood donation camp for Thalassemia, Cancer & Dialysis patients concludes

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) : May 26 (APP):A blood donation camp to support patients, especially children suffering from thalassemia, and cancer & undergoing dialysis treatment successfully concluded at the State-run University of Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Friday.

The camp was organized by Lifeline Foundation in the varsity, a student society working under the Directorate of Students Affairs.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from both male and female students, who came forward to support this noble cause. More than 120 blood donations were made by compassionate students, demonstrating their deep commitment to serving those in need.

Moreover, the camp also provided free blood group testing to 700 students, creating awareness about the importance of knowing one's blood group, particularly in emergency situations.

Director of Students Affairs Adnan Arif Butt played a significant role, not only by acknowledging & motivating the students but also by personally donating blood for this noble cause.

His presence and involvement provided immense encouragement to all students involved in this initiative.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) extended his heartfelt gratitude to the students & faculty who participated & contributed to making this event a resounding success.

"The success of this blood donation camp serves as a testament to the University's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who understand the importance of giving back to society," he said.

Related Topics

Student Male Kotli Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Cancer Event All From Blood

Recent Stories

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for co ..

Imran Khan holds coalition govt responsible for country’s economic nosedive

18 minutes ago
 Babar Awan departs for London for private engageme ..

Babar Awan departs for London for private engagements

38 minutes ago
 Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

Imran Khan mentally unfit, alleges health minister

48 minutes ago
 Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real es ..

Dubai records AED11.1 billion worth weekly real estate transactions

49 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims ..

Aamir Khan to wed Fatima Sana Sheikh soon, claims KRK

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matte ..

Finance Minister, US Envoy exchange views on matters of mutual interest

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.