Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Children On Nov 21

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

Blood donation camp for thalassemia children on Nov 21

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with "Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lilalameen Week" announced by the Punjab government,the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) will set up a Blood Donation Camp for thalassemia patients on November 21.

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad told that besides donation camp Mehfil-e-Milad will also be held while prominent Naat Khaans and religious political leaders would participate in the event.

He appealed to the people to come forward and be a part of its campaign to donate blood for thalassemia patients.

"It's the responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion," he added.

