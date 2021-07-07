UrduPoint.com
Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Children On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Blood donation camp for Thalassemia children on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Lahore Press Club with the coordination of Sundas Foundation is organizing a blood donation camp on Thursday, July 8, for the children suffering from Thalassemia.

The organizers appealed the people as well as journalists to give maximum blood donation for the children suffering from ThalassemiaThe blood donation camp will be held at the Faiz Ahmad Faiz Auditorium, Lahore Press Club from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

