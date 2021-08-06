Blood donation camp for thalassemia patients held

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :A blood donation camp for thalassemia patients was organised at National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura, in collaboration with Sundas Foundation, Lahore.

A large number of Motorway Police officers donated blood for thalassemia patients.

Commandant NH&MP Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that thalassemia was a dangerous disease and donation of blood for the patients suffering from was a great service to humanity.

DIG Mehboob Aslam said the Motorway Police would help Sundas Foundation in blood collection from all across country.

He said that complete data of NH&MP officers would be provided to the Sundas Foundation for making the blood collection process easy.

Director Sundas Foundation Maj Tariq said that by frequently arranging blood camps, the NH&MP had tied itself with very sensitive bond of love for humanity. Appreciating the role of NH&MP, Director Sundas Foundation said that the Motorway Police enjoyed a very positive image as a public-friendly force.

At the end of the ceremony, souvenirs and gift hampers were distributed among doctors, who participated in the blood donation camp.

