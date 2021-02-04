UrduPoint.com
Blood Donation Camp Held

Thu 04th February 2021

Blood donation camp held

A blood donation camp was organized at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters on the occasion of World Cancer Day

A blood donation camp was organized at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters on the occasion of World Cancer Day.

According to police spokesman, the camp was held on the direction of Inspector General of Police of Punjab.

The members of civil society, ASP Saddar Barooni Circle Saud Khan and police officers donated blood at the camp.

More than 500 police personnel donated blood for the cancer patients.

Addressing on the occasion, CPO said that every police personnel of Punjab Police was committed to donate blood for the noble cause.

He said we will serve the citizens and would try our level best to save them against any deadly disease like cancer adding that Rawalpindi police were making all out efforts to eliminate crime

