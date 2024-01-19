Blood donation camp held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A blood donation camp was organised at the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) complex under the aegis of the Sundas Foundation.

A spokesperson said on Friday the officers and staff donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia and hemophilia.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry also visited the camp while other officers including Additional Director General Junaid Hassan Manj, Director Finance Yasir Ejaz Chatha, President Workers Union Sadaqat Baloch were also present.

Foundation Admin Officer Rao Saleem highlighted the objective of collection of blood.