Blood Donation Camp Held

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Blood donation camp held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Blood Donor Society University of Sargodha, in collaboration with Safe Life Thalassemia and Hemophilia Center Sargodha, Sargodha Police, Go life foundation,Hilal e Ahmar Thalassemia center,NCHD organised a blood donation for Thalassemia patients and screening camp in two locations of the city on Wednesday.

A large numbers of citizens and students donated blood in the camps.

Blood donation camps organizers Usman Haseeb emphasized that donating blood is a noble humanitarian

act that plays a crucial role in saving the lives of those in need.

