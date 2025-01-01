Blood Donation Camp Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Blood Donor Society University of Sargodha, in collaboration with Safe Life Thalassemia and Hemophilia Center Sargodha, Sargodha Police, Go life foundation,Hilal e Ahmar Thalassemia center,NCHD organised a blood donation for Thalassemia patients and screening camp in two locations of the city on Wednesday.
A large numbers of citizens and students donated blood in the camps.
Blood donation camps organizers Usman Haseeb emphasized that donating blood is a noble humanitarian
act that plays a crucial role in saving the lives of those in need.
