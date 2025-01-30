Open Menu

Blood Donation Camp Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Blood donation camp held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Safe Life Organization Sargodha organised a blood donation camp for Thalassemia

patients and screening camp at two private colleges in Bhalwal on Thursday.

The event was arranged under the supervision of Muneeb Ahmad and Muhammad Arif where

a large number of students donated blood.

Safe Life Organization is arranging blood donation camps at various government and private

educational institutions for the life of Thalassemia patients,said by a representative

of SLO Muhammad Haseeb.

