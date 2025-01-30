Blood Donation Camp Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Safe Life Organization Sargodha organised a blood donation camp for Thalassemia
patients and screening camp at two private colleges in Bhalwal on Thursday.
The event was arranged under the supervision of Muneeb Ahmad and Muhammad Arif where
a large number of students donated blood.
Safe Life Organization is arranging blood donation camps at various government and private
educational institutions for the life of Thalassemia patients,said by a representative
of SLO Muhammad Haseeb.
