Blood Donation Camp Held

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:39 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ):Indus Blood Bank held a blood donation camp in Sama Satta town to collect blood for thalassaemia patients.

According to a press release issued here, Indus Blood Bank organized a donation camp at Railway Chowk near Sama Satta Railway station.

A large number of citizens, students and other people donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, the organizers of the camp, Hafiz Muhammad Imran Aatari and Master Muhammad Danish Noor-Ud-Din said that thalassaemia patients faced difficulties and risk to their lives due to lockdown and after the lockdown they organised the camp so that the thalassaemia patients could be provided with blood they need.

