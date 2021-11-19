Blood donation camp held at GCWU

(@FahadShabbir)

A blood donation camp was organised at Government College University Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :A blood donation camp was organised at Government College University Faisalabad.

The camp was held in collaboration with the Department of Allied Health Sciences, Blood Donation Society and Qalb Welfare Foundation.

In-charge GCUF Blood Donation Society Dr Imtiaz Mahmood Tahir said here Friday that donating blood to save humanity was a noble cause. He appreciated the spirit of the youth for donating blood and taking interest in serving mankind.