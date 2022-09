Blood donation camp held at Police Lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Hamza Foundation and Caring Hands Organization Thursday arranged a blood donation camp in Malik Saad Police Lines.

Chairman Hamza Foundation said camp was aimed to collect blood for patients suffering from various blood related disorders including Thalassemia.

He said 1413 patients of Thalassemia, Hemophilia and blood cancer were registered with the organization and were getting treatment.

On the occasion, CCPO Peshawar, Muhammad Ejaz, SSP Operations, Kashif Aftab, SP investigation, Shahzada Kokub and police jawans donated blood and appreciated efforts of Hamza Foundation to help patients of blood related ailments.