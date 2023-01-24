UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp Held At Police Lines

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Blood donation camp held at Police Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A blood donation camp was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Home for Thalassemia affected Children at Police Lines Headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Nasir Mehmood Sati, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters Faisal Saleem and other senior officers visited the camp.

Police officers and personnel donated their blood in large numbers for Thalassemia patients.

On the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a blood camp was organized to provide blood donations for Thalassemia patients.

Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan thanked Rawalpindi police for establishing the blood camp.

During the visit, Zamurd Khan encouraged the police officers, cops who donated blood. "Indeed, saving the life of one person is equal to saving all humanity," he added.

Khan said donating blood was a perpetual charity and a practical expression of love for humanity as well as a great act of worship.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti said that all the officers and jawans of Punjab Police was determined to serve the ailing humanity.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Nasir All Blood Love

Recent Stories

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks t ..

 Thoshakhana gifts received over past two weeks to be made public

9 minutes ago
 Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics ..

Registration opens for Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East

21 minutes ago
 PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Sch ..

PM to launch Youth Business, Agricultural Loan Schemes

28 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in ..

Khawla Art and Culture hosts 12 art exhibitions in 2022

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of ..

Babar Azam appointed as captain of ICC ODI team of 2022

2 hours ago
 Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-ma ..

Australia beat Pakistan in first match of three-match T20I series

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.