Blood donation camp held at Police Lines

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :A blood donation camp was organized in collaboration with Pakistan Sweet Home for Thalassemia affected Children at Police Lines Headquarters here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesman, Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Nasir Mehmood Sati, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan, SP Headquarters Faisal Saleem and other senior officers visited the camp.

Police officers and personnel donated their blood in large numbers for Thalassemia patients.

On the special directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, a blood camp was organized to provide blood donations for Thalassemia patients.

Head of Pakistan Sweet Home Zamrad Khan thanked Rawalpindi police for establishing the blood camp.

During the visit, Zamurd Khan encouraged the police officers, cops who donated blood. "Indeed, saving the life of one person is equal to saving all humanity," he added.

Khan said donating blood was a perpetual charity and a practical expression of love for humanity as well as a great act of worship.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti said that all the officers and jawans of Punjab Police was determined to serve the ailing humanity.

He made it clear that it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of citizens.