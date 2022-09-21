Blood donation camp held at Turbat University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Regional Blood Center (RBC), Kech, in collaboration with the University of Turbat (UoT), organized a one-day blood donation camp at the multipurpose hall of the university.

On the occasion, around 95 bags of blood were collected. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Ganguzar Baloch, Registrar UoT, faculty members, administrative staff, male and female students of the University participated in the camp and donated blood voluntarily and wholeheartedly for the emergency needs in the Teaching Hospital Turbat, said press release issue here on Wednesday.

Dr. Parwaiz Baloch, Senior Consultant/ Pathologist at Teaching Hospital Turbat was also present on the occasion.

The RBC is a government-based fully equipped center that collects and stores blood for needy patients who come to the emergency unit of the Teaching Hospital Turbat for treatment.

The medical staff and volunteers professionally examined the blood donors and their blood samples as per the standing operating procedures before issuing them clearance for blood donation.

Appreciating the efforts of the students and staff of UoT and RBC in organizing the blood donation camp at UoT, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad said that besides its academic and non-academic activities, the University of Turbat has always been committed to fulfilling its social responsibilities as well.

The students of the Department of Natural and Basic Sciences, education, and Social Sciences attended the camp as volunteers and facilitators