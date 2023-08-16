Blood donation camp held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A blood donation camp was arranged by the University of Sargodha (UoS) and Blood Donor Society here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was held in which Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisr Abbas was the chief guest and he inaugurated the blood camp.

Members of Head Blood Donor Society from various departments of the university, officials of Red Crescent Thalassemia Center, children suffering from Thalassemia and their parents participated in the camp.

In-charge of Thalassemia Center Ghulam Murtaza Mirza said that Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia and Hemophilia Blood Center organized blood collection camps at various places in connection with the Independence Day.

He said that a blood camp was also organized by the Hilal-e-Ahmar Thalassemia centerin new Satellite Town Tahli Chowk in which people donated blood for childrenaffected with Thalassemia disease.