Blood donation camp held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Blood Donor Society University of Sargodha, in collaboration with Safe Life Thalassemia and Hemophilia Center Sargodha, organised a blood donation for Thalassemia patients and screening camp .

The event was arranged under the supervision of the Directorate of Student Affairs, University of Sargodha where a large number of students donated blood.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin attended the camp as the chief guest and commended the students for their spirit of service. He emphasized that donating blood is a noble humanitarian act that plays a crucial role in saving the lives of those in need.

Director of Student Affairs Dr. Mahmood-Ul-Hassan and Director of Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum Dr. Munir Gujar, faculty and staff members also visited the camp and appreciated this noble activity.