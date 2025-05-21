Blood donation camp held at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A blood donation camp was organised at the College of Agriculture, University of Sargodha, in collaboration with the Directorate of Student Affairs and Hilal-e-Ahmar Sargodha, aimed at supporting thalassemia patients. The camp witnessed an enthusiastic response from students, who donated nearly 100 bottles of blood.

The camp was inaugurated by Principal Sargodha College of Agriculture Professor Dr. Zafar Hayat, while Director of Student Affairs, University of Sargodha Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan, Deputy Director Student Affairs Professor Dr. Abdul Rehman , Chief Security Officer Colonel (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad,Director Riaz Shad Co-Curricular Forum Dr. Munir Gujar along with other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration,the Principal Sargodha College of Agriculture Dr. Zafar Hayat emphasized the noble cause of blood donation, stating that such acts of generosity can save the lives of children suffering from life-threatening diseases like thalassemia.

“Our aim is to instill a spirit of community service among youth. It is these young individuals who can bring real change to society with their compassion and commitment,” he said.

The Director of Student Affairs, University of Sargodha Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan highlighted the university’s commitment to both academic excellence and social welfare. “The University of Sargodha is actively promoting community-oriented initiatives to bring positive change and support underprivileged segments of society,” he remarked.

Professor Dr. Abdul Rehman appreciated the strong participation of students, saying their involvement is a clear reflection of the youth’s willingness to serve society. He stressed the importance of holding such activities regularly to build a healthy and socially responsible community.