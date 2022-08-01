Blood donation camp held in connection with Police Martyrs' Day

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Tank police on Monday arranged a blood donation camp for thalassemia and cancer patients in connection with Police Martyrs' Day here at the District Police Office( DPO) office.

On this occasion, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmed Khan, Station House Officer(SHO) Gul Imam PS Sardar Azeem Khan Wazir, Incharge Traffic Police Tank Rehmat Khan Baloch and other officers and jawans of police donated blood.

The DPO said that August 4 was the day which was observed to renew commitment and loyalty.

He added police officers and jawans were always ready to offer any sacrifice for the protection of life and properties of the people. He said the district police had rendered supreme sacrifices for the sake of peace in the area and sacrifices of police martyrs and Ghazis would be remembered forever.

He said that besides performing their professional duties, the police was also actively struggling to serve the ailing people.