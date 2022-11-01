UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp Held In Sukkur

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Blood donation camp held in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Blood Hospital Sukkur organized a blood donation camp at the Lu Biscuit factory here on Tuesday as part of a blood donation drive to save the lives of Thalassemia patients.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator of the Sukkur hospital Dr Muhammad Naeem said that it was the moral duty of every individual to contribute in all possible ways to save the precious lives of Thalassemia patients.

On the occasion, a large number of workers and officials donated their blood which would be used to save the lives of the patients suffering from the fatal disease as well as Thalassemia patients.

