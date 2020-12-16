Blood donation camp held to show solidarity with APS martyrs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :To show solidarity with victims of Army Public school (APS) students a blood donation camp was organized here on Wednesday.

The camp was organized by the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society (PTWS) in which people belonging to all walks of life donated blood and expressed deep grief over the tragic incident.

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad on the occasion said that " it is a way to express our solidarity with victims of inhumanity".

Later the participants offered special prayers for the victims and expressed deep grief over the tragic incident.