UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blood Donation Camp In DHQ Dagar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 06:14 PM

Blood donation camp in DHQ Dagar

A blood donation camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Dagar on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day in which police officers and soldiers donated blood here on Tuesday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A blood donation camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Dagar on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day in which police officers and soldiers donated blood here on Tuesday.

Police officers including Line Officer SI Khan Ghalib and in-charge traffic warden ASI Hazir Khan, policemen took an active part in donating blood.

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid in his message on the occasion, said that the police martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation and have attained the high rank of martyrdom.

He said that there was no substitute for their sacrifice. He further said that the police department was committed to establish peace and protect the lives and property of the people. Police, he said, are always ready to sacrifice and will not hesitate in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Traffic Blood

Recent Stories

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures BoD of Chess ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi plans to construct new projects in energ ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah restructures Board of Dire ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Deputy Ruler restructures &#039;Khorfakkan ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem restructures BoD of &#039;Ittih ..

16 minutes ago

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.