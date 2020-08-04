Blood donation camp in DHQ Dagar

A blood donation camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Dagar on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day in which police officers and soldiers donated blood here on Tuesday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A blood donation camp was organized at District Headquarters Hospital Dagar on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day in which police officers and soldiers donated blood here on Tuesday.

Police officers including Line Officer SI Khan Ghalib and in-charge traffic warden ASI Hazir Khan, policemen took an active part in donating blood.

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid in his message on the occasion, said that the police martyrs sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation and have attained the high rank of martyrdom.

He said that there was no substitute for their sacrifice. He further said that the police department was committed to establish peace and protect the lives and property of the people. Police, he said, are always ready to sacrifice and will not hesitate in this regard.