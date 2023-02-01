UrduPoint.com

Blood Donation Camp Organized At Police Training College

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 07:34 PM

More than 100 officials of police donated blood for the patients of theleslsemia and hemophilia during a camp organized at police training college here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :More than 100 officials of police donated blood for the patients of theleslsemia and hemophilia during a camp organized at police training college here on Wednesday.

The blood donation camp was organized by Fatimid Foundation Multan, Anjum Hilal-e-Ahmer Sargodha in which more than 100 under training officers donated blood.

Speaking on the occasion, the officials of both donation camps informed police officials that there were above nine million patients of theleslsemia and hemophilia in the country and added that 5,000 patients were increasing every year. They said that 600 patients were registered with Anjum Hilal-e-Ahmer and 400 with Fatimid Foundation and these patients were being given blood regularly.

They also lauded the police officials who were donating blood to help others.

