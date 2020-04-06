UrduPoint.com
Blood Donation Camp Organized For Thalassemic Children

Mon 06th April 2020

Blood donation camp organized for Thalassemic children

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Monday organized a blood donation camp for Thalassemic children whose blood donations were affected by COVID-19 outbreak in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society Monday organized a blood donation camp for Thalassemic children whose blood donations were affected by COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

The camp was organized at Regional Blood Donor Center in H-11 where many citizens turned up for blood donation to help children who were suffering at the hands of this disease.

Talking to APP, Camp coordinator Iftakhar Ahmad said the camp started in the morning and collected 54 blood bottles of all types.

"Despite the partially lockdown in the city because of coronavirus, almost 80 people turned up for donating blood for the children.

Most of the donors were males aged between 30-40", he said.

Iftakhar Ahmad said that 10 of the donors did not fulfill the criteria required for blood donation but it was heartening to see people coming forward to help the children in these trying times.

He said, 'Our donations were badly affected because we could no longer hold blood camps in universities and colleges due to coronavirus outbreak but setting up of this camp had helped us at a great deal in providing required blood to Thalassemic children", he said.

