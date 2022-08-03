Blood donation camp organized in connection with 'Police Martyrs Day'

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :A blood donation camp was organized here at Ijaz Shaheed Police Line Dera in connection with "Youm-e-shuhda Police-2022" on Wednesday.

In the blood camp, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) Incharge Inayatullah Tiger, along with other police officers and youths actively participated in donating blood in large numbers.

On this occasion, DPO Dera Captain (Retd) Najamul Hassnain Liaquat said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made an eternal story of sacrifices for the survival and peace of the country. He said these sacrifices would always be remembered.

"Be it terrorism or actions against criminal elements, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has created an indelible history with its blood, which will be remembered forever," he added.