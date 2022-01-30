Blood donation camp set up at Police Line

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :A Blood Camp for Cancer patients was organized at Rawalpindi Police Lines Headquarters in collaboration with Blood Camp Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

According to police spokesman, Police officers and personnel donated blood in the camp.

Addressing on the occasion, City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik said that every police personnel of Punjab Police was committed to donate blood for the noble cause.

He said we will serve the citizens and would try our level best to save them against any deadly disease like cancer. He urged philanthropists to come forward and play their effective role to help the destitute and deserving people.

"The initiative not only gives us satisfaction but encourages others to be part of a life-saving exercise," he added.