Blood Donation Camp Setup For Thalassemia Affected Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 06:20 PM

Blood donation camp setup for Thalassemia affected kids

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :International Religious Organization Dawat-e-Islami organized a blood donation camp for the children those were affected by Thalassemia.

On this occasion, a large number of volunteers donated blood.

Donors said that due to lockdown imposed against coronavirus, blood stock has fallen short while the lives of Thalassemia patients cannot be saved without blood donations.

On the appeal of Founder Ameer of Dawat-e-Islami Moulana Ilyas Qadri, the volunteers and score of citizens donated their blood at the camp. Later more than 100 bottles of blood were handed over to Thalassemia Centre.

