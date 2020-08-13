Blood donation camp to be set up for thalassemia children

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society(PTWS) will set up a Azadi Blood Donation Camp for thalassemia patients at Tipu road opposite to Rawalpindi Medical College on August 14.

On the occasion, the thalasemia children would perform a tableau in connection with Independence day .

The PTWS spokesman Muhammad Asad has appealed to the people to come forward and be a part of its campaign to donate blood for thalassemia patients.

"It's the responsibility of all the stakeholders of the society as lives of thalassemia children depends on blood transfusion," he added.